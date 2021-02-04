EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is warning Albertans to be aware of a phone scam circulating about COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the health authority, Albertans over 75-years-old are being told by scammers that they can book their COVID-19 vaccine for a fee. AHS said it will never ask for a payment for COVID-19 immunization, and public immunization is not available at this time.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed the scam in her daily update on Thursday.

“Due to limited vaccine supply coming into the province. We are not yet able to offer the vaccine to all Albertans over the age of 75, when we do the vaccine will be free of charge. Neither AHS nor any other community provider will ever be asking for payment for the vaccine.”

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately and call the non-emergency line for their local law enforcement.

A spokesperson for AHS said it’s not clear how many people may have been victimized by the scam.