    • Aim of Edmonton school's book vending machine is to increase literacy

    A book vending machine at Edmonton's Prince Charles school on Sept. 17, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A book vending machine at Edmonton's Prince Charles school on Sept. 17, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    An elementary school in Edmonton now has a vending machine that offers culturally relevant books.

    The machine at Prince Charles School is part of a nationwide Indigenous literacy program.

    The goal is to improve reading skills in underserved communities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It is accessible to all students for free using a token system.

    "It's not just helping the kids, it's helping their parents and their grandparents, and we're building libraries in their homes." Brian Warren, the executive director and founder of Start2Finish Canada, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

    Start2Finish Canada is a registered charity that aims to break the cycle of child poverty through ongoing educational support.

    The project is being implemented through a partnership with Edmonton Public Schools.

