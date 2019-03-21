

CTV Edmonton





An air quality advisory has been issued for the Capital Region. Residents in Edmonton, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan and neighbouring communities may notice a haze in the sky.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Alberta Government Air Quality Index rated the air in Edmonton and St. Albert at a 7, while Fort Saskatchewan was rated a 6 and Sherwood Park a 5.

According to Environment Canada, high pollution levels are causing the poor air quality. The advisory is expected to continue overnight and improve around noon on Friday.

Residents could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and anyone with cardiovascular issues are especially at risk.