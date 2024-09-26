EDMONTON
    • Airbnb providing free short-term housing for Jasper evacuees

    A homeowner digs in the ashes of their home as some return to Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press) A homeowner digs in the ashes of their home as some return to Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press)
    Airbnbs will be used to temporarily house some Jasperites whose homes were either destroyed or made unlivable in this summer's wildfire, the company's charitable organization says. 

    More than 100 people, including 23 children, and 35 pets are staying in Airbnbs at no personal expense, an Airbnb.org spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday. 

    The cost of the stay is covered by Airbnb.org donors and property owners, some of whom offer their home to the independent non-profit for free or at a discount. 

    The properties, all located in either Jasper or the region, will be available for two to four weeks, Airbnb.org said. 

    The Municipality of Jasper will allocate the Airbnb properties to residents in need. Anyone in need of temporary housing should contact the municipality

    The wildfire at the end of July burned down roughly one third of the national park town's buildings – 358 homes and businesses. 

    The town has identified locations in the municipal boundary for temporary housing to be brought in and situated and is reviewing potential providers. 

    Named after the short-term rental marketplace, Airbnb.org launched in 2020 and was inspired by one of Airbnb's hosts wanting to offer their place to Hurricane Sandy evacuees. 

    Since then, Airbnb.org says it has provided 1.4 million nights of emergency stays for 220,000 people worldwide. 

