Airdrie teen missing in central Alberta lake

Emergency crews are searching for an Airdrie teen who may have drowned in a central Alberta lake.

Emergency crews received a report of a possible drowning at Buffalo Lake near Stettler, Alta., around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP responded, along with the Stettler fire department and STARS Air Ambulance, but they were not able to find 17-year-old Ajay Purba, who is believed to still be in the water.

Rescue crews returned to the lake on Wednesday to continue the search.

No further information has been provided.

Stettler is about 185 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and 80 kilometres east of Red Deer.