EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s 104 Street will feature local entertainment, extended patios, food vendors and an outdoor market starting Saturday.

For 15 weeks, Al Fresco on 4th will take over 104 Street from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue for the entire weekend, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a road closure in front of the Mercer building similar to A Taste of Al Fresco, the March event designed to help local businesses recover financially from COVID-19.

The 104 Street promenade is designed for Edmontonians to shop and dine locally. Every Saturday from June 12 to Sept. 18, the street will offer family-friendly entertainment including more than 40 local vendors. With expanded restaurant patios and food trucks, the initiative hopes to showcase the best of Edmonton’s core.

“104 Street has the perfect combination of residents nearby, a history of food markets, and amazing patios. It’s a top food destination in Edmonton, and we’re excited to showcase that,” said the president of the Downtown Edmonton Community League, Chris Buyze.

Say Uncle owner Jimmy Schewchuk expects the program will be beneficial for local buisnesses.

"We’ve had great patio events on this street, and we’ve always had the market, but never both. It’s going to be huge,” said Schewchuk.

The street closure will allow for more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Details for parking and road closures can be found online.