EDMONTON -- Alberta Health is reporting 127 cases of COVID-19 and one death Friday afternoon.

Active infections are down to 1,386. There are 86 Albertans in hospital, with 17 of them in intensive care units

Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton reported 65 active cases of the coronavirus and one more death on Friday.

A total of 196 Albertans have died of COVID-19, Alberta Health said.

The province has had 10,843 cases and 9,261 recoveries to date.