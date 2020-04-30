EDMONTON -- Alberta's recently announced plan to restart the economy will begin in May, and the government says it will encourage the use of non-medical masks in public spaces as businesses, services and parks gradually reopen.

Wearing a non-medical mask can help protect the people around you from droplets and may stop you from touching your face and nose.

To be effective, the mask must be well-fitted and cleaned regularly.

Many Alberta companies and groups have started making masks since the pandemic began. Here are a few places you can find non-medical masks in Edmonton: