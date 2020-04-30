Looking for a mask? Here's where to find one in Edmonton
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:38PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 30, 2020 6:26PM MDT
Mask Makers YEG is a group of volunteers donating home-made masks to people who need them.
EDMONTON -- Alberta's recently announced plan to restart the economy will begin in May, and the government says it will encourage the use of non-medical masks in public spaces as businesses, services and parks gradually reopen.
Wearing a non-medical mask can help protect the people around you from droplets and may stop you from touching your face and nose.
To be effective, the mask must be well-fitted and cleaned regularly.
Many Alberta companies and groups have started making masks since the pandemic began. Here are a few places you can find non-medical masks in Edmonton:
- University of Alberta researchers at the not-for-profit thinktank ACAMP are making a respirator they say is comparable with the N95-rated masks worn by essential workers. The mask is made of polyurethane or polypropylene, filters materials in two directions – offering protection to whoever is wearing it as well as the people they are around – and features a seal around the nose and mouth.
- Derks Uniforms is making masks with Alberta Strong branding, company logos and more.
- Page the Cleaner is manufacturing masks for children and adults. They can be ordered online and can be picked up or delivered.
- Eleven-year-old Kayla Mak began making fabric masks several weeks ago and shared a video showing how to make your own on her company's Facebook page.
- Linda MacPhee of MacPhee Workshop is selling masks sized for children, youth and adults, or you can buy a kit to make your own.
- Jilly's Boutique is selling locally-made masks from Tessa Glorie. Most are sold out but there are some youth sizes available.
- The jj wool company in Bonnie Doon is working with local makers to produce masks. All proceeds will be donated to the Mustard Seed.
- Local maker Love Blush Creations is making youth and adult-sized masks. The profits will be donated to four Edmonton charitable organizations.
- A group of volunteers have banded together to form Mask Makers YEG. They make and donate masks to anyone who needs one. Requests are made using a form on their Facebook page and orders are prioritized based on need.