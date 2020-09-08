EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 619 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Tuesday.

The province added 154 cases on Friday, 171 on Saturday, 137 on Sunday and 157 on Monday.

Alberta Health Services conducted more than 11,000 tests those four days, including 12,561 on Monday — the highest daily total so far.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, also reported five deaths, increasing the province's toll to 247.

Two more people died at Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre. The facility has recorded Alberta's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak with 33 deaths.

"These residents had improved and were considered to have recovered but their conditions then worsened and sadly they passed away," Hinshaw said.

Alberta has 1,692 active cases of the novel coronavirus — the highest since May 9.

"I'm concerned about the continued rise in cases," Hinshaw said. "Our focus continues to be on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community and responding quickly to outbreaks when they occur. However, higher case numbers and more outbreaks can strain our frontline teams."

The city of Calgary has 640 active cases of the disease, and Edmonton, with 595 infections and an active case rate of 58.2 per 100,000 residents, is back in Alberta Health's watch.

There are currently 45 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of whom are in ICUs.

Alberta has reported 15,093 cases of COVID-19 since March.