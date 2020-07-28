EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon but active infections saw a small decrease.

Active cases fell by 33 to 1,397 while hospitalizations remained at 88, with 16 people in ICUs.

The province added one more COVID-19 death since Monday's update, but Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre says three more people have died at the facility, increasing its death toll to 15.

Active cases also increased at the continuing care home by three to 64.

Alberta has reported 10,470 cases and 187 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.