EDMONTON -- Alberta reported an additional 82 cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths Wednesday.

The province currently has 1,107 active cases of the coronavirus, with 48 patients in hospital.

Edmonton's infection count decreased by one to 571, but the city remains under Alberta Health's watch, with an active case rate of 55.9 per 100,000 people.

Calgary has 255 cases.

Alberta has reported 12,501 cases of COVID-19, 11,167 recoveries and 227 deaths since March.