EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Wednesday.

Active infections continue to trend downwards with a total of 1,146. Hospitalizations are also down to 75, with 20 people in intensive care units.

Calgary and Edmonton have 340 and 287 active cases, respectively.

Alberta has reported 11,240 cases of COVID-19, 9,891 recoveries and 203 deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's top doctor, is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.