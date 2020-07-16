EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 numbers are "up significantly from yesterday" after adding more than 100 cases for the first time since May 2.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 120 new cases of the coronavirus after Alberta Health Services conducted more than 8,200 tests.

Active cases spiked to 807 with 69 patients in hospital, including eight in ICUs.

Two more Albertans have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

Calgary surpassed 300 active infections with a total of 312, while Edmonton has 184 current cases.

Alberta has tallied 9,114 cases of the coronavirus since March.