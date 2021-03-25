EDMONTON -- Alberta is forced to reconsider its options in the face of a Thursday ruling that Canada's federal carbon pricing is constitutional, a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada Premier Jason Kenney said erodes provincial jurisdiction and undermines the constitution.

At a news conference hours after the landmark ruling, the premier said his United Conservative government would be consulting its residents and provincial allies on next steps.

He said all options remained on the table – opting not to rule out Alberta implementing its own carbon tax in lieu of the federal one.

"When it comes to complying with this decision, we're going to do it in a way that imposes the lowest possible cost on Albertans," Kenney told reporters.

"The key criteria will be which approach imposes the least damage on jobs and the Alberta economy and the least cost on Alberta families."

KENNEY 'VERY CONCERNED'

The Supreme Court's split decision upholds a pivotal part of the Liberal government's climate-change plan, accounting for at least one-third of the emissions Canada aims to cut over the next decade.

In the written ruling, Chief Justice Richard Wagner called climate change a real danger and said evidence shows a price on pollution is a critical element in addressing it.

"It is a threat of the highest order to the country, and indeed to the world," Wagner wrote for six of the nine judges.

Given that, said Wagner, Canada's evidence that this is a matter of national concern, is sound.

"The undisputed existence of a threat to the future of humanity cannot be ignored," he wrote.

Justice Suzanne Cote dissented in part, agreeing climate change is an issue of national concern but taking issue with the power the federal cabinet gave itself to adjust the law's scope, including which fuels the price would apply to. Two other justices argued Canada had not shown that climate change reaches the level of national concern. They objected that the precedent the majority's decision sets would allow Ottawa to set minimum national standards in all areas of provincial jurisdiction.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all challenged the law in court, saying it infringes on the provinces' taxing powers and a constitutionally protected right to develop their own natural resources.

"We are very concerned about how the door has been opened to a potentially unlimited exercise of the federal reserve powers over areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction," Kenney said Thursday morning.

'DOESN'T MEAN THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD'

His party campaigned on a promise to scrap the previous NDP government's carbon tax program and challenge the federal pricing scheme.

As of December 2020, the Alberta government had spent more than $1 million in that effort, including a 4-1 victory in the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

"We now have a third of the Supreme Court of Canada validating our decision. We didn't get a majority, but it's clear that the position taken – not just by Alberta, but by six of the provinces representing 80 per cent of Canada's population – is a strong and credible position," Kenney said.

"Just because the court says that the federal government can punish people for filling up their gas tanks and driving to work and heating their homes, doesn't mean that the federal government should do that."

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca