Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout

Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum by the 2024-25 school year, the government announced on Wednesday.

Last month, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the province would first apply the new English and math curriculums for K-3 students and phys-ed for all of K-6, but delayed everything else.

"These three subjects in Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum are critical starting points that will set students on the best path for success," LaGrange said on Wednesday. "We heard what Albertans and education system partners told us and, with their insight, we updated Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literature to make sure our youngest students have the literacy and numeracy skills essential for early years learning."

On Wednesday, the province announced the rest of the timeline:

English Language Arts and Literature: Grades 4 to 6 in September 2023

Math: Grades 4 to 6 in September 2023

Science: K-3 in September 2023; grades 4 to 6 in September 2024

Social studies: K-6 in September 2024

Fine arts: K-3 in September 2023; grades 4 to 6 in September 2024

French: K-3 in September 2023; grades 4 to 6 in September 2024

The timeline is based on recommendations from the Curriculum Implementation Advisory Group, a group created to help guide the rollout.

According to the province, changes made to the draft curriculum addressed content load, age appropriateness, wording clarity and First Nations, Metis and Inuit content.

In 2022-23, the province is also investing $59 million in teacher professional learning and teaching resources to make sure educators and students are prepared for the updated curriculum.