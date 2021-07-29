EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is beginning the capital planning process toward a new stand-alone children's hospital in Edmonton.

A total of $2 million in funding is being made available, evenly split between the provincial government and the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

"The Stollery currently serves an area far beyond Edmonton and this process will help us better understand the needs and prepare to support children and families well into the future," said Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services.

AHS will begin work to determine a needs assessment for the new facility that will review what services are needed and where the new facility would be built.

Alberta Health Minister Shandro said the timeline for construction will follow from that report.

The Stollery is attached to the University of Alberta hospital and was opened in 2001.