Alberta Aviation Museum honours women in the field

The Alberta Aviation Museum held a celebration Saturday in honour of women in aviation.

Visitors could visit the simulator lab, take in a documentary screening and learn more about the history of women in the aviation industry through never-before-seen artifacts.

A guided tour took guests through the historic Hangar 14, with a special focus on the trailblazing women in aviation.

Jean Lauzon, executive director of the Alberta Aviation Museum, said the event aimed to highlight the disparity between men and women in the field.

"We want to change that," Lauzon said. "There's a very large demographic that can really help solve a lot of employment issues regarding the different aviation fields.

"And, this is a perfect way of making sure that they're aware that those aviation fields are available to women."

Aviation organizations were at the event to speak with guests wanting to learn more about the opportunities for a career in the field.