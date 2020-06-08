EDMONTON -- You can now get non-medical masks with your coffee or cheeseburger in Alberta.

The provincial government is distributing 20 million masks at 600 Tim Hortons, McDonald's and A&W drive-thrus across Alberta starting Monday.

Masks are free and limited to one four-pack per person, but they will be distributed on the honour system and Albertans are asked to respect it.

"Albertans are encouraged to pick up masks for family members and friends, especially those who may not be able to get to a drive-thru, to reduce traffic," the government release reads.

The province also distributed masks to a number of municipalities, First Nations and Metis settlements. Edmonton and Calgary received 500,000 masks to be distributed mainly through transit operations, the province said.

The government is also planning to supply masks to places of worship, as well as another round of 20 million masks in the future.

According to the province, 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 kilometres of drive-thrus giving out masks.

“We’re proud to be the first province in Canada to support residents with free masks for use in situations where physical distancing may not be possible," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Mask use is not mandatory, though Alberta's chief medical officer of health has recommended wearing them where physical distancing is not possible.