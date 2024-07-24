Alberta calls in army to assist with wildfire situation

Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 176 wildfires were burning in the forest protection area of the province, which doesn't account for the two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park, which is federal land.

"Alberta is facing significant wildfire activity across the province," Mike Ellis, minister for public safety and emergency services wrote in a social media post.

"I spoke with my federal counterparts today about how this complex situation continues to impact the health and safety of Albertans. My colleague, Minister Todd Loewen, and I have requested assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces to ensure all resources are brought to bear on this situation."

In northern Alberta, the Semo wildfire complex, which is made up of four out-of-control wildfires, has forced the evacuation of Garden River, John D'or Prairie and Fox Lake.

A wildfire is also burning 6.7 km from industrial sites northeast of Fort McMurray.

The most southern fire on provincial land is burning just north of Calgary, prompting an evacuation alert.