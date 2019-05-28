Edmonton-based producer Atlas Biotechnologies finalized a deal on Friday to work with Harvard Medicine in what they’re calling a $4 million research collaboration.

Atlas will supply cannabis products and funding to Harvard Medical for clinical trials on chronic pain and neurological conditions.

“We are proud to have been selected as a partner of… arguably the world’s most prestigious and progressive medical research institution,” said Sheldon Croome, Atlas president and CEO, in a written statement.

“We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Harvard Medical School, with the aim of improving lives by discovering new properties of cannabis for targeted medical applications.”

The work is expected to begin next year.

Harvard characterized the deal as its most significant partnership with the medical cannabis industry to date.

Wil Ngwa, director of Global Health Collaboration and Harvard Medical School professor of radiation oncology, said the school was impressed by Atlas’ global vision.

“If you’re a grower and you are not doing this, you’re going to be left behind,” Ngwa told CTV News in a Skype interview Tuesday.

The Ivy League school’s Global Phytomedicine Program is also considered a hub for other universities wanting to research cannabis, including Purdue, MIT and Oxford.

In addition to the research work, Harvard will work with Atlas to bring its product to other U.S. post-secondary institutions for research and development purposes.