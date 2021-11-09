Alberta 'cannot keep pace' on affordable housing, UCP wants private partners

EDMONTON -

Alberta's minister of seniors and housing says the province needs to sell off some of its existing affordable homes in order to fund 25,000 new units by 2032, a plan that has drawn criticism.

Josephine Pon proposed a private-public partnership (P3) last week which could see Alberta assess all publicly-owned housing so undesirable assets can be sold to private companies or non-profit groups.

She added that all proceeds would be reinvested into housing programs.

"It is clear, government investment alone cannot keep pace with the growing demand," Pon claimed in a Nov. 1 news conference.

"I know some people may say we are taking a step to privatization, let me be clear this is not true."

Alberta officials would not provide any details on the number of units for sale, when they would be listed or how much the government is hoping to collect.

But Pon's plan is flawed, a local advocate told CTV News Edmonton.

Erick Ambtman, who runs End Poverty Edmonton, said for-profit companies aren’t interested in entering the social housing market, unless they can make money.

"The only way to incentivize private businesses to operate below market housing is to pay the difference. In a lot of ways they are just not incentivized to be in that game," Ambtman argued.

"There are a lot of families in need, I think we can say this is a crisis."

Ambtman estimates there are about 10,000 Edmontonians waiting for affordable housing.

'BUILD MORE HOUSING, NOT SELL IT': NDP

Alberta currently has 57,000 affordable housing units, serving about 110,000 residents.

One of those residents is Nadine Chalifoux.

She's lived in several affordable housing units over the years and said whatever the government provides is better than shelters or the streets.

"I could not pay my rent, have food and pay my bills (without government support). When I moved in here I had a whole new sense of self…When you are on the streets it's just survivor mode," Chalifoux said.

The NDP has been critical of Pon's P3 plan.

"The government needs to build more housing, not sell it," Lori Sigurdson, NDP critic for seniors and housing, said on Nov. 1.

"I am worried the UCP are trying to avoid their responsibility to provide safe housing to Albertans in this bill."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and Adam Lachacz