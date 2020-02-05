EDMONTON -- It’s a lovely day for a walk. That’s the message organizers of Winter Walk Day 2020 are hoping to get across to Albertans.



“All across the country, we are just encouraging people to get out and walk and be active and enjoy each other’s company outdoors,” says Ian Hosler with the City of Edmonton.

Wednesday’s walk at City Hall brought out about 60 people over the lunch hour, including students from Holyrood School who had a winter walk cheer complete with pompoms.

Lewis, one of the Holyrood students said, “It’s important because it gives exercise, gives benefits to the community [because] everyone’s active and we’re not just sitting on a couch playing video games.”



Winter Walk day is a provincial initiative to encourage Albertans to participate in regular winter outdoor activities.

Last year about 100,000 people took part in Winter Walk Day with events across the province.

