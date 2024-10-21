Alberta commits $112M to build 250 modular homes in Jasper

The Alberta government will spend $112 million to get 250 modular homes built in Jasper for residents whose houses were destroyed in the wildfire in July.

The homes, mostly two- and three-bedroom units, will start to be available to rent in January.

Site servicing has already started at two locations near the north and south entrances to the mountain town, Jason Nixon, the minister of seniors, community and social services, announced during a news conference in Edmonton on Monday.

Jasper's mayor, Richard Ireland, thanked the provincial government for committing the money without knowing if or how much the federal government will cover.

"Rather than enter into that discussion now and delay the rebuild for Jasper, (Minister Nixon) is prepared to put the money on the table and have those discussions later," Ireland said.

"The people of Jasper are relying on us to get this housing… so they have an opportunity to have housing and they can then start with others in the community to rebuild their lives and our economic livelihood. It is critical stuff that cannot be delayed on the basis of factional sparring between partners."

About one third of Jasper's buildings, including 800 housing units, were destroyed in July when a wildfire tearing through Jasper National Park breached the town.

The number 250 was decided based on housing needs assessments.

Nixon said building modular housing was not only cheaper than building a camp, as was done after High River's flood and Fort McMurray's fire, but in those two situations, camps were not widely used. After both of those disasters, there was vacancy either nearby or in the affected city for displaced residents. Both Jasper and its closest neighbour – Hinton, 70 kilometres away – were facing housing shortages prior to the summer.

Residents who lost their homes, have work in the community and are helping with the rebuild will be given priority access to the modular housing.

"I think it's wonderful," said Nancy Addison, a Jasperite and reitree whose home in the Cabin Creek neighbourhood was destroyed.

Since the fire, she and her partner have been staying with family across the country for one month at a time.

"The housing is very limited and there's people that really desperately need to be there, so we can wait and we can jump around… It's hard, but it's easier for us."

They are doubtful about being able to move into a newly built house before 2026 anyway.

Addison told CTV News Edmonton, "I need to have that town rebuilt in order for us to begin to move again and do good things in the community."

The province, as the landlord, will set the rental rates of the modular housing. Nixon said the government was working closely with insurance companies to ensure it meets the parameters of insurable disasters, but that rental rates would be informed by the local market.

"At the end of the day, roads will be built, sidewalks will be built, fully landscaped and fully serviced. They are a very high quality. The national park brings all sorts of considerations… but we're very confident that the product that we're bringing to Jasper will fit within any of the rules," he said.

When the units are no longer needed by Jasperites who lost their home in the wildfire – or if more units are built than is needed – they will either be kept in Jasper or moved to a different community in need of affordable housing.

"We're pretty confident in (the plan)," Nixon said. "That said, we'd have the ability to ramp up more if we needed to. We'll watch and see how it goes. We also have the ability, in this plan, to be able to go with less if we need to. We'll start with Phase 1 and we'll see what the demand is."

Federal relationship

Nixon said he met with his federal counterparts about interim housing for Jasper and believes Ottawa could have more to say on the matter later in the week.

"We are… having conversations about both our disaster recovery programs and whether or not that would be the most appropriate way for the feds to fund it. But my viewpoint, and what my official ask has been to my counterparts federally, is that we share the upfront costs and we share the risk of any loss on this, but that we'd also share the upside," the minister told reporters on Monday.

"But we can't wait any longer for that conversation to take place for two reasons. One is that the people of Jasper need us to take action. And second, I think we have to recognize the reality of what is taking place in Ottawa right now."

Edmonton Centre MP and federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault said in a statement the Canadian government welcomed Alberta's funding commitment.

"I met with cabinet colleagues today and will be speaking with Mayor Ireland later today about next steps from the federal government to help Jasper rebuild."

He encouraged Alberta to apply for funding through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program, through which up to 90 per cent of costs could be covered.

Addison told CTV News Edmonton she wished the governments would work together better.

"I really resent being used as a political pawn by people who have political points to gain. This is not the time nor the place."

Pine Grove Manor

Additionally, Nixon on Monday announced up to 25 units of modular housing will be built in Hinton for seniors who lived in Jasper's Pine Grove Manor in Jasper, which was also destroyed.

The units will be located across from Pine Valley Lodge in Hinton, another facility operated by The Evergreens Foundation.

"It's a beautiful piece of property in a very nice area of town, which some of them are already living within units in that area. But it will really bring back that kind of core community piece that they're missing so badly," CEO Kristin Chambers said.

According to her, most of Pine Grove's residents have been relocated to nearby communities like Edson, Stony Plain, Edmonton and even Wetaskiwin, but there are a handful who are expected to still be in a hotel come Nov. 1.

The units in Hinton will be available as soon as April.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and The Canadian Press