EDMONTON -- There are 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Alberta, bringing the province's total to 74.

This is a breaking news story. More to come. Original story follows.The Alberta government will issue a new coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will issue her part of the update from self-isolation as she's experiencing cold-like symptoms.

She tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results.

On Sunday, Alberta announced 17 new coronavirus cases bringing the province total to 56, and also closed all schools, kindergartens and post-secondary institutions until further notice.

A personal update. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms consistent with the common cold, likely due to the long hours that I, and many in our health care system, have been working in recent weeks. (1/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 16, 2020

My symptoms are not consistent with COVID-19, however, in line with the advice I am providing to all Albertans, I am self-isolating and working from home until my test results are confirmed. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 16, 2020