EDMONTON -- The province confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new deaths.

There are currently 422 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

Calgary zone – 204 active cases and 4,770 recovered

Edmonton zone – 169 active cases and 526 recovered

Central zone – 3 active cases and 85 recovered

South zone – 22 active cases and 1,244 recovered

North zone – 22 active cases and 225 recovered

Unknown zone – 2 active cases and 11 recovered

City of Edmonton's #COVID19 status on Sunday



*558 Total Cases (⬆️20)



*165 Active (⬆️10)

*381 Recoveries (⬆️10)

*12 deaths (--)



See neighbourhood notes in thread below



Updated city and community-level data here⬇️https://t.co/LRDj2jkjHz#COVID19AB #yeg — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) June 14, 2020

Big shift in Rutherford case count today: -5 actives & +5 recoveries



Other actives:

*Mill Woods S&E +7

*NE +3 (& +3 recoveries)

*Northgate +2

*Eastwood +2

*Abbottsfield +1 (& +1 recovery)

*Duggan +1

*JP +1



Also, West JP -1 active, +1 recovery#COVID19AB #yeg — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) June 14, 2020

A total of 6,861 people have now recovered in the province and 150 have died.