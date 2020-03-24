EDMONTON -- There are 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed Tuesday, as well as the province's second death due to the disease.

Alberta now has 358 COVID-19 cases. The province's second death is a woman in her 80s in Calgary, according to the chief medical health officer.

She was a resident of the MacKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home. One staff member and two other residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 11 other residents are showing symptoms.

"This news is extremely sad for all of us," Hinshaw said. "Though we're doing everything we can to limit cases of critical illness and death from this serious virus, tragically we know that deaths will occur."

One more COVID-19 patient is now in hospital increasing the total to 19, but the number of ICU cases remained at seven.

The number of suspected cases transmitted in the community increased by four to 28.

EDMONTON MEDICAL BONSPIEL

Another Alberta health care worker who attended a bonspiel in Edmonton two weeks ago has been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12 out of 47.

Three of the workers who contracted the virus are physicians in Red Deer, Hinshaw said. They worked for less than a day each while symptomatic and then began to self-isolate.

The province is contacting 58 patients and 97 health care workers in connection to those three cases.

"Symptoms can be mild and these physicians did not know they had been exposed to a case of COVID-19 when they became ill," Hinshaw said. "They simply finished out their shifts that they were doing, went home and self-isolated at that point.

"This experience is a reminder that it is critical to self-isolate at the first sign of symptoms."

As of 4:10 p.m., there were 2,792 COVID-19 cases in Canada and 26 deaths.