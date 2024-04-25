Alberta distillery cashing in on Oilers playoff run

With the NHL playoffs underway, and the excitement building in Edmonton, some Alberta businesses are cashing in on the city’s buzz… by getting the city buzzed.

Eau Claire Distillery is based out of Turner Valley – about 45 minutes south of Calgary – but is jumping enemy lines for the playoffs. It’s partnered with the Edmonton Oilers on its Clearwater Collector’s Edition Oilers Vodka.

“It’s pretty special. With this partnership with the Oilers, each year we create a new label and a new design,” says the company’s northern Alberta sales rep Lauren Scorgie. “Almost everybody there is an Oilers fan. It’s kind of hard not to be after working with them.”

Scorgie says while the company is based out of the south, it brings different communities from around the province together.

“It’s crafted with Alberta grain, as well as natural glacier water right out of Alberta as well. Just like the Oilers, we try to bring communities together.”

The bottle shows three skaters playing hockey with the mountains in the background.

One per cent of sales from the vodka is going toward saving Canadian watersheds.

Last week Sea Change Brewing Co. released a Joey Moss-inspired beer.

The Joey Moss Man Crush Mandarin Ale features a portrait of Moss famously belting "Oh Canada," something the brewery said is a symbol of his impact and the love the community had for him.