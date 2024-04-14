Local brewery reveals "man crush" with new limited edition beer

A local brewery is launching a new beer in honour of Joey Moss, a well-loved Edmontonian and Oilers celebrity.

The Joey Moss Man Crush Mandarin Ale will be released by Sea Change Brewing Co. on April 19.

Moss was a locker room attendant for the Oilers for 35 years. He was with the team through four of five Stanley Cup championship series, and he was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

The limited-edition beer features a portrait of Moss famously belting "Oh Canada," something the brewery said is a symbol of his impact and the love the community had for him.

“We hope this beer brings people together in memory of Joey’s infectious spirit and dedication to the community," said Sea Change Brewing's Zach Hofer.

Wayne Gretzky, left, holds up a banner bearing his number during a jersey retirement ceremony with Joey Moss in Edmonton on Firday, October 1, 1999. (Jeff McIntosh)Moss died in 2022 at 57 years old.

His favorite song, the Los Lobos version of La Bamba, has become a staple at Oilers' games, and the Joey Moss School in Keswick – named in his honour – opened in 2022.

Money donated to the Joey Moss Memorial Fund supports Winnifred Stewart, an organization that offers services and support for people with a developmental disability.

The limited edition ale will be available at Sea Change Brewing Co. taprooms and on the shelves at select stores in the Edmonton area.