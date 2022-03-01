Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion

Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.

As of March 1, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order are over.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to "mark" the occasion with a press conference in central Alberta Tuesday morning.

Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 10 a.m. MT.

Step 2 of Alberta's reopening plan also ends the screening of youth for activities, other school requirements like cohorting, and restrictions on liquor service.

However, masking requirements will remain in place in high-risk settings, including at provincial health sites, continuing care centres and on public transit. And, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result must still isolate.

Kenney confirmed the plan would go ahead just days earlier, commenting that, "All signs here, and across the world, suggest the worst of COVID-19 is behind us."

On Monday, Alberta Health reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, a total of 1,224 COVID-19 hospital patients, and 9,000 known active cases. The province's number of COVID-19 hospital patients began to fall the second week of February, coming down from a high of 1,681 on Feb. 7. Since the start of the month, 295 Albertans have died due to COVID-19, including 40 in the past seven days, though both numbers will rise in the coming days as historical data is revised and updated. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean Alberta's actual number of active cases is likely many times higher.

"Increasingly we have to shift to moving the responsibility from the entire society to a much more focused approach based on personal responsibility," Kenney said on Feb. 26.

"We don't think it's justifiable now to impose mandates on the entire society."

Edmonton ICU physician Dr. Darren Markland called that a "very big shift in mentality. And I don't think it's one we're quite ready for."

He says the science doesn't suggest the world is done with coronavirus, and that prudence – such as keeping some health measures in place – would set it up to face any potential future wave.

"If we are going to really take this as endemic, what we have to do is have significantly more health care resources because we need to reinvest in human capital and we actually need more physical space and resources to deal with the consequences of plans which continually go wrong."

On June 18, 2021, Kenney and then health minister Tyler Shandro stood in front of a billboard that read "Open for Summer" to announce Alberta would lift most public health measures that Canada Day, having immunized 70 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 infections would rise throughout the summer, peaking in September and prompting an apology from Kenney and Alberta's top doctor for moving too quickly.