Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
As of March 1, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order are over.
Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to "mark" the occasion with a press conference in central Alberta Tuesday morning.
Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 10 a.m. MT.
Step 2 of Alberta's reopening plan also ends the screening of youth for activities, other school requirements like cohorting, and restrictions on liquor service.
However, masking requirements will remain in place in high-risk settings, including at provincial health sites, continuing care centres and on public transit. And, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result must still isolate.
Kenney confirmed the plan would go ahead just days earlier, commenting that, "All signs here, and across the world, suggest the worst of COVID-19 is behind us."
On Monday, Alberta Health reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, a total of 1,224 COVID-19 hospital patients, and 9,000 known active cases. The province's number of COVID-19 hospital patients began to fall the second week of February, coming down from a high of 1,681 on Feb. 7. Since the start of the month, 295 Albertans have died due to COVID-19, including 40 in the past seven days, though both numbers will rise in the coming days as historical data is revised and updated. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean Alberta's actual number of active cases is likely many times higher.
"Increasingly we have to shift to moving the responsibility from the entire society to a much more focused approach based on personal responsibility," Kenney said on Feb. 26.
"We don't think it's justifiable now to impose mandates on the entire society."
Edmonton ICU physician Dr. Darren Markland called that a "very big shift in mentality. And I don't think it's one we're quite ready for."
He says the science doesn't suggest the world is done with coronavirus, and that prudence – such as keeping some health measures in place – would set it up to face any potential future wave.
"If we are going to really take this as endemic, what we have to do is have significantly more health care resources because we need to reinvest in human capital and we actually need more physical space and resources to deal with the consequences of plans which continually go wrong."
On June 18, 2021, Kenney and then health minister Tyler Shandro stood in front of a billboard that read "Open for Summer" to announce Alberta would lift most public health measures that Canada Day, having immunized 70 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose of vaccine.
- Alberta to lift COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day
- Open for good? Alberta enters Stage 3 of reopening on Canada Day
COVID-19 infections would rise throughout the summer, peaking in September and prompting an apology from Kenney and Alberta's top doctor for moving too quickly.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Live updates: UN says about 660,000 have fled Ukraine so far
The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children aged 5 to 11: study
Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged five to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast
One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
-
Sask. stores pull Russian products, fundraise for Ukrainian relief charities
As the war in Ukraine continues, businesses in Saskatoon are joining the growing movement to pledge support for Ukrainian people thousands of kilometres away.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police
A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
From mandatory to optional: Businesses, healthcare workers react to removal of mask mandate
For the first time in five months on Monday, customers could walk into a restaurant in Saskatchewan and not have to wear a mask.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Most GTA transit users except TTC riders will no longer pay double fare to connect to GO Transit
With the exception of TTC riders, it will soon be free for GO Transit customers in many parts of the GTHA to connect to local transit as part of a new program announced by the provincial government on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
First Nations performer barred from Granby festival because songs aren't French enough
Anishinabeg artist Samian has been refused participation in the International Granby Song Festival because he did not offer to sing enough songs in French.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches
Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.
-
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
WDCSB director of education addresses criticism over controversial police call
The head of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board responded in person on Monday evening to concerns over police being called to a local school in response to a Black four-year-old student.
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge two men in downtown drug distribution ring
Acting on a tip, officers identified two men from southern Ontario involved in providing drugs to street level traffickers in the city’s downtown, police said in a release.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Winnipeg
-
Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway
Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.
-
Vaccine requirement now lifted for most Manitoba businesses
Manitobans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination at many businesses around the province.
-
Manitoba businesses have mixed feelings over end of health restrictions: poll
Manitoba's proof of vaccination requirements are over.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companies
As the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
Vancouver Island
-
Red is the new gold for Olympic athlete inspiring blood donations in Victoria
Fresh off a gold-medal win at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, a Victoria athlete is using her newfound fame to inspire others to give the gift of life.
-
Royal Roads University buys property in Langford, prompting rumours of new post-secondary institution
The possibility of a new university or college coming to the West Shore has many excited.
-
Vancouver Island region records 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.