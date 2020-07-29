EDMONTON -- Edmonton city council voted 10-3 Wednesday afternoon to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces starting Aug. 1.

Councillors Jon Dziadyk, Tony Caterina and Mike Nickel opposed the bylaw, which is an expansion of an emergency advisory committee decision to make face coverings mandatory in city facilities and on public transit, which was also set to begin next month.

The newly passed bylaw will apply to not just city-owned facilities, but privately owned businesses, too. Face coverings will be required in retail stores, entertainment venues, rec centres, vehicle rentals and more.

Masks would not be necessary in Edmonton schools or childcare facilities, hospitals and health care centres, or work spaces where staff are separated from patrons.

People exercising, doing water activities, or dining in a designated space or religious ceremony would not have to wear a mask.

The rule would not apply to anyone under the age of two, those who cannot put on or remove the mask on their own, and those who cannot due to a physical or mental concern or limitation.

Businesses will not be required to enforce the bylaw.

On July 28, Strathcona County Council voted to make masks mandatory in indoor County facilities and on transit as of Aug. 4. The county's emergency management agency will bring a draft bylaw expanding the use of mandatory masks to council early in August.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson