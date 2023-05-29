Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
It's Election Day in Alberta.
Polls opened at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
Analysts have considered Calgary to be the main battleground for Danielle Smith's UCP and Rachel Notley's NDP, but a number of Edmonton-area ridings are expected to be hotly contested Monday night.
This article will be updated as results come in after 8 p.m.
Follow results through the CTV News live updates map.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief that she is being targeted by the Chinese government over her advocacy for human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
From Kenney's downfall to Smith's rise, Alberta's political landscape has changed dramatically
Take Back Alberta says it is responsible for ousting Jason Kenney and that it backed Danielle Smith as his successor.
2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive
ASIRT is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.
'Ghost bike' memorial grows where Saskatoon teacher died while cycling
A memorial, featuring bouquets and a "ghost bike" now stands at the intersection where a Saskatoon teacher was killed last week.
Saskatoon Catholic schools' office splattered with rainbow paint
Following the leak of a controversial email, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' downtown office was hit with an apparent act of vandalism Monday morning.
Death of Saskatoon man ruled a homicide
A death at an apartment in the 100 block of Confederation Place on Saturday night has been ruled a homicide, police say.
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
Golden Sheafs awarded in Yorkton's 76th annual Film Festival
Filmmakers from across Canada made the trip to Yorkton for the much anticipated 76th running of its film festival.
'Gives you a shot of life': Riders' Harris returns to training camp after birth of son
Quarterback Trevor Harris re-joined the team after missing part of last week and the game for the birth of his third son, Tripp Joseph Harris.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
Body cameras for referees rolling out on Ontario soccer fields to stop aggressive abuse
Ontario referees will be outfitted with body cameras this summer in an effort to stop aggressive abuse at soccer games across the province.
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
Daycare worker union 'worried' about Quebec's plan to hire educators who complete 90-hour training
The union representing the majority of Quebec's daycare workers is criticizing the government's decision to launch a skimpy 90-hour training program for people who want to be daycare workers but have no prior experience.
Family of Quebec woman slain in 2017 suing police, says negligence led to killing
The family of a Quebec woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the local police department, alleging that negligence by officers led directly to her death.
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Downtown road project headlines 2023 construction season in Ottawa
It's officially construction season in Ottawa. The city is spending $800 million toward projects across Ottawa, including a major reconstruction of Albert, Slater, Queen and Bronson.
Ottawa dad praised for calling for help after infant gets trapped in hot car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
Kerry Smith running as Liberal candidate in Portage-Lisgar byelection
The Liberal Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Portage-Lisgar byelection
B.C. woman fined $350 for keeping rare, wild turtle as pet
A Kelowna woman has been fined $350 for keeping a Western Painted Turtle as a pet.
8 months after a woman drowned near Spanish Banks, Vancouver police renew plea for help identifying her
On the eight-month anniversary of a tragic discovery near a Vancouver beach, police are renewing a public appeal for help identifying a drowning victim.
Toothpaste theft thwarted by North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties in North Vancouver thwarted a toothpaste theft last Friday, seizing two duffle bags and one wagon's worth of product.
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
B.C. creates anti-racism data committee, releases research priorities
The British Columbia government has released 12 priorities for anti-racism research in its first update since the Anti-Racism Data Act came into effect last June.
BC Transit warns of possible cancellations in Victoria
BC Transit is warning travellers of possible route cancellations in Victoria beginning Monday.