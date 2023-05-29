Alberta election live updates: Notley, Irwin re-elected for NDP in Edmonton as UCP leads with 9 seats

CTV News has declared a number of seats across the province as election results begin to take shape Monday night.

Leader Danielle Smith was the first UCP candidate to win a seat. Eight more United Conservative candidates have been elected so far.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Janis Irwin have won their ridings in Edmonton.

Analysts have considered Calgary to be the main battleground for Danielle Smith's UCP and Rachel Notley's NDP, but a number of Edmonton-area ridings are expected to be hotly contested Monday night.

