Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
The morning of Jan. 21, Jocelyn St. Onge got a strange text from a neighbour. He told her the hood of her truck at her property outside the lake town Wabamun was raised.
That Sunday, two guests who had been renting her acreage for one week were scheduled to check out.
On her security system, St. Onge had seen a group arrive the previous weekend but knew little else about their comings and goings, as extremely low temperatures affect the cameras.
Because it had been so cold, she first assumed they were using the 2004 Ford F-350 she had left there to boost their own vehicle. But then the neighbour called.
"You better get out here. Your truck is gone," she remembers him saying.
Until they deemed it safe, RCMP didn't allow St. Onge back into the house she had lived and raised her kids in for 22 years and which she had renovated with her late husband.
"This is what we found."
'I'm glad I didn't come here to check on things'
St. Onge gave CTV News Edmonton a tour of her ruined home on Monday, pointing things out as she walked through the rooms that had been stripped of most valuables.
In addition to her truck and an off-road vehicle: furniture, including a mattress and bed frame, gone; important documents like birth and death certificates and the deed to her house, gone; the artwork, gone; the food, gone; her husband's tools, gone; a TV that hung in the playroom, gone. The TV and the drywall it hung on had been cut down, leaving the studs underneath exposed.
"I'm not even going to tell you what was on that couch," she said in the living room. "But my daughters told me to stop touching it and leave it alone. It's going to the dump."
What St. Onge believes are burn marks from crack pipes were visible throughout the house.
Bags of used and unused needles were found in one bedroom and other drug paraphernalia in the playroom.
"These things. I didn't know what they were, but the police assured me they're for heroin use. Something about sterilizing the needles or something," St. Onge said. "This is the playroom. For children! Not anymore."
In the garage, the ransackers had painted some windows. St. Onge suspects they did so for privacy, as they had also hung up sheets as curtains around the house.
Near the front entrance, a shotgun pellet was found. One large hole and dozens of tiny holes had been punched into the ceiling directly above.
Even more alarming to St. Onge: She found knives embedded in the frame of the back door, bars in the windows, and the core of dismantled dumbbells underneath some of the mattresses.
"I'm assuming they were, at this point, expecting me to show up here out of suspicion. I'm glad I didn't come here to check on things because I would have been met with violence, from what I can tell."
As of Tuesday, she was still in the process of compiling a list of stolen property but it sat at $170,000.
Additionally, she was quoted $45,000 for professional cleaning and $25,000 in repairs.
Most, if not all, of the expenses, she acknowledged, should be covered by insurance and Airbnb – but likely not for months.
As she lives at the house when it's not rented, St. Onge lost both her home and main source of income.
"I have to figure out how to fix all this and wait for months and months for reimbursement."
2 arrests, no charges yet
Mounties found St. Onge's truck about one week later in Sangudo, 50 kilometres north of Wabamun.
"A very poor, shoddy spray paint job" had made it bright red, according to Corp. Troy Savinkoff. The truck's vehicle identification number had also been removed.
Two people were arrested in connection to the stolen truck but charges hadn't been laid as of Tuesday.
"There is a significant amount of evidence our officers are looking through. And obviously, we're hoping to recover more of that property, as well as find those responsible," Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton.
Among the evidence St. Onge says officers took were piles of items that had been left beside the door, which she believes the thieves packed with the intention of stealing but left behind in a hurry.
"Police said CorningWare fingerprints beautifully," she commented.
Airbnb, overall, has been slow to deal with, taking two weeks to begin a conversation about possible reimbursement, St. Onge said. She says the company offered her three nights in a hotel but wouldn't compensate her for the bookings she had to cancel in February.
For the time being, St. Onge is staying with her kids, all four of whom live in the Edmonton area, like she did when the property was rented.
While police, Airbnb, and insurance carry out their respective processes, she is sharing her story as a cautionary tale.
St. Onge says she's talked to other Airbnb hosts who had problematic experiences with the same person who booked her house.
"I wanted to make sure if someone thought about hosting or maybe someone is hosting, they need to understand nobody is vetting these guests," St. Onge said.
In a statement, an Airbnb spokesperson said "we require everyone who uses Airbnb to represent themselves authentically, and enforce strict policies governing who can have an account. On the back end, we use sophisticated technologies to help prevent bad actors from utilizing Airbnb."
In St. Onge's case, the spokesperson said, "The reported behaviour is unacceptable, and the booking guest was removed from the platform as soon as we were made aware of it."
They added the company is supporting St. Onge and is "ready to assist Alberta RCMP in their investigation."
St. Onge said she never expected something like this would happen or she wouldn't have listed her home on Airbnb.
And she won't do it again.
She began renting the acreage out about two years ago, after her husband died.
"It was so beautiful; I wanted to share it. I knew this was a good way to earn income for myself," St. Onge said.
"I have to sell it. I can't be here. I can't let other people come here anymore. It's just too – it's too violating… My kids all want me to sell it now. No emotional attachment after this. And they grew up here."
Savinkoff said "horror stories" like this occasionally happen, but that in 20 years of frontline service, he hasn't seen many.
He does, however, advise property owners protect against crime of opportunity by limiting the amount of personal property that is accessible to renters.
Airbnb says 0.02 per cent of reservations around the world in 2022 resulted in property damage reimbursement of more than $1,000.
Its own coverage program, called AirCover, provides up to US$3 million to hosts.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny and Darcy Seaton
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
What parents need to know about nicotine pouches that have drawn concerns in Canada
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in Saskatchewan
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to swipe Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists student's art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge
School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Kitchener
-
Proposed development threatens Kitchener climbing gym's new home
A local rock climbing gym is working to open the doors at its new location on Victoria Street North in Kitchener, but may not be there long due to an application for a condo development at the site.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Why your special sweetheart may cost you more this Valentine's Day
A gift for your special someone may cost you a little more this Valentine’s Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from lake in Georgian Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with student
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
Police give update on weekend Coquitlam Centre shooting
Mounties are urging anyone with information or video of Sunday’s shooting outside the Coquitlam Centre Cactus Club – or a car found on fire soon after – to come forward.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island team fundraising to build a breastmilk bank for babies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group from the West Shore of Vancouver Island is embarking on a new mission to create a regional breastmilk bank in the west of Ukraine.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with student
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.