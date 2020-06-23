Advertisement
Alberta firefighters helping fight Quebec wildfires
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 11:39PM MDT
Several major forest fires were burning in Quebec during the weekend of June 20-21, 2020. (Photo: SOPFEU)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Wildfire has sent 60 firefighters to Quebec to help wildfire operations there as a massive fire burns in the Lac-St-Jean region.
In a Facebook post the group cited the importance of maintaining ties with other provincial firefighting agencies.
Ontario and Manitoba also sent firefighters to aid Quebec crews.
There are at least 18 active forest fires throughout the province of Quebec.
With files from The Canadian Press