EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is gearing up to provide relief for small and medium-sized businesses, co-ops and non-profits experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant will offer financial assistance to Alberta business, co-ops and non-profits that wrangled with restrictions or closures from public health orders, and experienced a revenue loss of at least 50 percent due to the pandemic.

Those who are eligible can apply for up to $5,000.

The money will help cover the cost associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as physical barriers, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies as well as rent and employee wages.

To be eligible, small- and medium-sized businesses, cooperatives and non-profits must have 500 or fewer employees.

Application intake will open at 10 a.m. on June 29, and remain open until Aug. 31, or for four weeks following the start of stage three of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy, whichever is later.

From June 29 to July 3, a specific application day has been designated for specific regions of the province, according to the government press release.

Starting July 4, businesses, cooperatives, and non-profits from across Alberta can apply until intake closes.