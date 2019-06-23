The Alberta government announced Sunday a new parliamentary secretary position for the Francophonie.

Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, will be filling the role which aims to ensure the implementation of Alberta’s French Policy.

“It’s going to be supporting the Francophone community here in Alberta, in all four corners of Alberta,” said Goodridge.

The policy outlines the tools the government will use to maintain existing and develop new French language services and supports.

Her role will also include exploring opportunities to obtain funding from the federal government in official languages funding areas.

Goodridge is fluent in French and is a graduate from Campus St-Jean at the University of Alberta.