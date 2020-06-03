EDMONTON -- The provincial government is taking steps it says will protect the rights of gun owners in Alberta and strengthen the justice system's ability to prosecute gun crimes.

Premier Jason Kenney announced a new Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee and an investment to expand firearm testing in the province on Wednesday.

The 12-member advisory committee, chaired by Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Glasgo, will provide recommendations on responding to gun violence while protecting the rights of gun owners.

Glasgo said she was appalled by the federal government's decision to ban certain firearms, calling it a "gun grab."

"This is just one more example of Ottawa really not understanding the needs of Albertans," she said. "These recent attacks on gun owners' rights will do absolutely nothing to address the core issues that lead to gun violence."

"Hundreds of thousands of Albertans simply use firearms as part of everyday life," Kenney said."Those law-abiding Albertans should not be used as scapegoats for the actions of criminals by politicians in Ottawa."

Premier Kenney also announced the Alberta Firearms Examination Unit, aimed at strengthening the justice system's ability to prosecute gun crimes.

Citing an average wait time of eight months for tests sent to the federal forensic lab, the province will invest $500,000 in expanding firearm testing facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.

"This will speed up the testing process to ensure that no prosecution of a gun crime gets derailed because tests are being held up down in Ottawa," Kenney said.

The labs will be a partnership with the Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

Calgary's lab is already operating, Edmonton's is in the works.

The province will also name its own Alberta Firearms Officer to replace Ottawa's appointee.

The federal government banned certain military-style assault weapons in May and announced planned legislation to address handguns and a buyback program for legally purchased weapons.

Kenney criticized Trudeau's ban at the time, saying it wouldn't target criminals. He said the Alberta government is concerned about crime and the illegal use of firearms, which would be better addressed by stronger laws against violent criminals.