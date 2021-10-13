Alberta government, public sector union reach mediated deal pending ratification vote
A mediator has helped the Alberta government and the union representing public sector workers reach a tentative contract agreement.
The deal follows months of mediation and would apply to 22,000 workers with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.
"Both parties worked hard to reach this settlement,” said AUPE president Guy Smith. “These were difficult negotiations and I want to thank everyone involved for their commitment and perseverance.”
Details of the settlement are not yet being made public.
"The mediator’s recommendation comes after months of dedicated negotiations, and I want to thank AUPE for their collaboration in helping us achieve labour stability for the public service," reads a statement from Finance Minister Travis Toews.
Ratification of the deal by union members is still pending and could take several weeks. The vote will be conducted through the mail and AUPE says final results are not expected until mid-December.
