EDMONTON -- Hair was hitting the floor again at HQ salonspa in Sherwood Park Monday morning after the province announced Thursday it was lifting restrictions on personal care businesses.

“We've got happy staff, happy clients and particularly I'm very happy myself,” said HQ owner Mark Buhler. “I mean (to be) back in business after about five weeks shut down it's a welcome sight — really, really welcome."

Buhler says the phones have been ringing non-stop since the salon opened its doors at 8 a.m. Monday.

“It's fantastic,” said one client while sitting in a salon chair. “It's just great for the self-esteem to get your hair looking good again.”

The owners expect to see between 50 and 75 clients Monday — and over 200 per day for the remainder of the week.

"We're doing everything in our power to sanitize and keep our clients and our staff safe and we have right from the beginning,” explained Buhler.

“It was time for sure,” said another client. “Long overdue. Everyone needs some TLC now.”