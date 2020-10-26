EDMONTON -- The Alberta Labour Relations Board issued a decision late Monday, declaring the actions taken by members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) illegal.

More than 1,000 nursing-care and support workers took part in the wildcat strike in approximately 30 facilities across Alberta Monday, including the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Members walked off the job to protest the government's plan to contract out about 11,000 laundry and lab positions, a move AUPE calls dangerous to Alberta’s health care system.

The AUPE has been ordered to cease and desist all illegal strike activity, according to the board, adding it expects staff members to return to work as scheduled.

AUPE represents more than 90,000 workers across the province, including about 58,000 health-care workers.