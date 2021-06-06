EDMONTON -- Sunday marked the fourth day in a row that Alberta reported less than 300 new cases of COVID-19.

The numbers were reported Sunday in a limited update on the province’s COVID-19 website.

Another 231 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday after over 5,330 tests were completed. The provincial positivity rate is 4.5 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average for provincial positivity is 4.85 per cent.

There are now 4,884 active case of COVID-19 in Alberta, marking the first time since March 16, 2021 that there have been less than 5,000 active cases.

As of Sunday there were 360 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 96 in ICU – the first time the total number of people in ICU dipped below 100 since April 16 this year.

Great news today with Covid ICU admissions moving below 100, as infection numbers continue to drop. Thank-you, Alberta!



Everyone can do their part by getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/X38BHdXqQw — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 6, 2021

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday, raising the total to 2,246.

The Calgary zone leads the province in active cases and for the number of people in hospital with 1,997 active infections and 140 patients. The Edmonton zone has 1,315 active cases and 116 in hospital.

The North zone has 677 active infections and 37 people in hospital. The Central zone has 632 active cases and 38 in hospital while the South zone has 263 active infections and only 29 in hospital.

The province reported another milestone on Saturday when over 3 million vaccine doses had been administered.

The province’s first drive-in vaccination clinic will open up in Calgary on Monday.

Over 3.05 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, with 66.4 per cent of the population aged 12 or older receiving at least one dose. 13.9 per cent of the population eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, is expected to give her next update later this week.