Alberta in talks to attract transgender health specialists to the province

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says her department is actively trying to recruit physicians who specialize in transgender health care.

Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith said her government would begin efforts to attract those specialists so Albertans wouldn't have to travel out of province for care.

LaGrange says they are in talks with two specialists.

Last week, Smith's government introduced a bill that prohibits doctors from treating those under 16 seeking gender-affirming surgery.

Over the weekend, Smith's United Conservative Party members voted to urge the government to go further and classify "sex alteration practices" as elective cosmetic procedures so the cost is not placed on the taxpayer.

LaGrange says her ministry has not heard any concerns about the procedures and says the province has made a commitment to continue providing gender-affirming care to adults.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.