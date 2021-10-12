Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes

EDMONTON -

The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.

The app, AB Covid Records Verifier, is available for download in the Apple and Android app stores.

Much like the current proof-of-vaccination card, Albertans will scan their QR code when they enter a business participating in the province's Restrictions Exemption Program and show their ID.

"When a valid QR code is scanned, a green checkmark will verify the proof of vaccination. It's that easy for businesses and Albertans participating in the REP," Premier Jason Kenney told the media on Tuesday.

Health Minister Jason Copping called it a "more secure" vaccine record and said more than 800,000 people have already accessed their QR code.

Vaccinated Albertans can download their proof-of-vaccination QR code at alberta.ca/covidrecords and download it, take a screenshot or print it, Copping said.

The app won't store personal information, both Kenney and Copping said.

After Monday, Nov. 15, the code will become the only proof-of-vaccination document in Alberta.