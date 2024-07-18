Alberta law society clears former cabinet minister of misconduct

The Law Society of Alberta has cleared former cabinet minister Tyler Shandro of professional misconduct.

The complaints against Shandro date back to 2020, when he was health minister and political tensions over doctor pay and the COVID-19 pandemic were high.

Shandro, a lawyer, is also a former justice minister.

Hearings began last year into what law society lawyers argued were examples of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour by Shandro meant to muzzle public dissent.

Shandro confronted a doctor outside the physician's home over a social media post, contacted two other doctors who criticized his policy, and emailed a warning to a member of the public who accused Shandro's wife of having a conflict of interest.

Shandro's lawyers argued that the complaints were politically motivated and the incidents had nothing to do with the practice of law.

The hearing committee decided Shandro's behaviour was at times inappropriate but did not rise to the level of conduct deserving a sanction.