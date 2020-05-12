EDMONTON -- Central Alberta RCMP have busted a firearm trafficking scheme they learned of while investigating an unrelated shots fired complaint.

St. Paul RCMP were in Saddle Lake, Alta., on April 25 to look into the unsafe discharge of a gun when they learned someone was legally buying guns for other people who could not.

Mounties found 10 guns while executing four search warrants over two weeks in Saddle Lake.

They also found ammunition, cash, and cocaine.

A local resident, Harley Cardinal, 46, faces four charges of weapons trafficking and one charge of unsafely storing a firearm.

Another Saddle Lake resident, 21-year-old Marcus Cardinal, faces seven charges related to firearms, possession of cocaine and property obtained by crime.

Both were taken into custody and scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court: Harley on May 28 and Marcus on May 21.