Alberta minister explains decision behind modular housing for Jasper residents
Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about their investments in interim housing for Jasper.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Michael Higgins: If you could paint us a picture of what this interim housing development will look like. Albertans might have an image in mind with that mention of that term, modular homes.
Jason Nixon: Often when we deal with these situations, in the past, this has not been the same challenge that we've seen in Jasper because you would have larger communities that were closer to the place that's experienced the disaster.
Often as you're dealing with those interim housing needs, there's a place close enough with vacancies that you could help people stay in, through their insurance programs, while their homes are being rebuilt. Jasper is remote, the only close place being Hinton, and so that adds some unique challenges.
We looked at using traditional oil field camps to try to address this issue early on. We realized it would be extraordinarily expensive because of the cost of food, because in those camps you have to then bring in food providers.
We recognize that in the past, they had not been well used for this type of an emergency so we decided to go different way. My department will be investing in $112 million worth of modular housing to immediately be put in place in Jasper.
It will remain owned by my department and we will then work to be able to make sure everybody can live in those units while their places are rebuilt. Then we will either keep those units in Jasper on a more permanent basis, selling them into the market for things like staff accommodations, there already was a high demand in Jasper, or we'll look at moving them elsewhere to deal with some of the affordable housing challenges that we're facing elsewhere in the province.
MH: That target of 250 homes, how close do you expect to come to meeting that demand?
JN: We're very confident we can get to 250. We've done a process with multiple manufacturers that make us comfortable we can accommodate that, as far as supply.
We also recognize that we may end up having to do more. We're prepared to ramp that up if needed. This is after doing an assessment with Jasper, the municipality of Jasper, and the Department of Municipal Affairs. This is the number that came back, very concrete, that there was for sure going to be needed.
We'll watch as people line up to be able to get into this housing and if we see that demand increasing we will take measures accordingly.
I will say there's about 300 structures, just a little over 300 residential constructions or structures that burnt down, so 250 is fairly reasonable inside that target place, and we'll again see how this progresses.
MH: Are there restrictions as to who can queue up to make use of this housing?
JN: This housing is intended for people that were living in Jasper that lost their homes. Certainly the highest priority are for essential workers working within Jasper.
Often when we say essential, people are thinking about nurses and paramedics and these type of key issues. Those are certainly essential, but what I mean by that is, people that are contributing to the economy and or to the rebuild of Jasper being the priority at the moment.
Over time, obviously we'll continue to see more and more people be able to return back to the community, but that's our focus right now.
MH: Given construction pressures province-wide, are there the trades to meet targets you've already set out for January? I believe during the news conference you referenced between 75 and 100?
JN: It's great question, and this is one of the reasons why we went this way, because what we need to do is find interim solutions that did not require us to house a lot of trades in Jasper.
Obviously that's the challenge that we're trying to fix and every time we diverted construction workers to build our interim housing, we were diverting them away from helping people get their permanent homes rebuilt and people that really don't want to wait any longer than necessary.
And so by going through this manufacturing process, it gives us two really critical opportunities because we'll be doing most of the manufacturing off site and then transporting up to Jasper. So we don't have to deal with as much trade housing challenges. And then second, we can continue to work through some of the colder months at a rapid rate, where we would not have been able to if we were doing as much construction on site.
MH: Mayor Ireland expressed deep gratitude to you and the government for making the funding available now, and in his words, putting aside partisan fights that we have seen in the past. Where do things stand with the federal government in terms of its involvement in moving this interim housing element forward?
JN: I've been in close contact with my federal counterparts during this process. We certainly would like to see them participate with us in all aspects of housing. Right now, the federal government's indicated that the best way that they think they can do that is through long-term insurance programs to their disaster programs and we will take advantage of that and we'll move forward right now with Alberta putting up the money.
I don't see this as a as a partisan issue. I'm no stranger to partisanship, and frankly, I’m prepared to do it when we need to defend our province, but I think we all just recognize Jasper's not only a crown jewel of Alberta, it's a crown jewel of Canada, and that we all need to come together to care for some Albertans that are going through a very, very tough time right now.
So my focus isn't on partisanship at all when it comes to this, I just want to see people get homes, get Jasper rebuilt, and then we could all look and know that we care for our fellow Albertans.
MH: If the feds do come to the table, are there some hard and fast numbers that you're looking at? Do you split costs down the middle?
JN: I think certainly that we would at the very least want to see costs being split between us and the Feds down the middle. I think long-term, on disaster recovery dollars, it's the position of the Alberta government that the feds should actually be picking up more, given the nature of the fact that they own all the land in this context. This is inside the National Park on federal land, it's their part.
We're going to have some conversations about what we think is fair. I know the Minister of Public Safety, Deputy Premier Mike Ellis, is working through that process with his counterpart. Again, my focus, while I support the work that he's doing, is not on that. I don't want to get delayed by any of those conversations. They're important, they should take place. My focus is working with my team in the town of Jasper to get people homes as fast as possible.
MH: MLAs are returning to the legislature next week (Oct. 28) for the start of the fall sitting. What will make this a pivotal session for your government where priorities are concerned?
JN: I think you're going to see a lot of bills about protecting Albertans, protecting Albertans rights, and then also, we're continuing just to advance the mandate that we got from Albertans a year ago.
Again, trying to make life more affordable and focusing on continuing to make sure that Alberta is the best place to live, play, and retire in going forward.
I'm really looking forward to getting back there with all my colleagues. For me, it's my favorite time of the year when we turn to the legislature, so it should be fun. Looking forward to seeing all the great results from the work from all 87 MLAs in the chamber this year.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'Time to clear the air': Some Liberal MPs want secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Washington Post loses more than 200,000 subscriptions following non-endorsement
More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post since the newspaper announced its decision last week not to endorse a candidate for president, a published report said Monday.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta income tax cut still on the table despite oil prices dip
A provincial income tax cut could be coming for Albertans, along with a reprieve at the pumps, in connection with the price of oil.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Calgary hockey community mourning loss of former Flames equipment manager
Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, has died.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver cruise ship industry reflects on record season
It’s time to kiss goodnight to cruise ship season in Vancouver. And what a season it’s been—with a record 1.32 million passengers coming through.
-
Missing 82-year-old woman’s van found on remote B.C. road
Langley RCMP have confirmed the grey Dodge Grand Caravan that a missing 82-year-old woman was last seen driving, was found on a remote service road, far from where she lives.
-
Protesters rally in effort to save trees slated for removal in Delta park
As workers arrived on Monday morning with metal fencing to section off portions of Winskill Park in Tsawwassen, a group of protestors gathered in a forested corner of the park where the City of Delta plans to cut down a stand of trees.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' out of public's view due to 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Students express safety concerns after U of M dorm attack
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
-
Woman run over by her own car during carjacking
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
-
Manitoba chief electoral officer calls for legislation against disinformation
Manitoba's chief electoral officer is calling for a legal crackdown on disinformation about provincial elections, including the conduct of election officials and electronic vote-counting machines.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
London
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Projected tax hike for London's 2025 budget comes in short of initial projections
According to a statement from the city on Monday, the projected tax increase for 2025 has come in at 7.4 per cent, which is down form the initial projection of 8.7 per cent.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Windsor
-
Police hoping to identify two suspects after homicide on Highland Avenue
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
‘This is a taboo topic’: Milk dumping under the microscope
A new study estimates $14 billion in milk has “disappeared” from Canada between 2012 and 2021.
-
Food bank operators calling on government to step up
With more and more people turning to food banks for help, operators in Windsor-Essex are looking for a government intervention.