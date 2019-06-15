Alberta’s education minister says the amended school act will protect LGBTQ2S+ students.

After the NDP criticized the UCP’s proposed Bill 8, saying the legislation would out gay kids and expose them to harm, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued a statement to clarify “misconceptions.”

The opposition had specifically said the legislation would allow schools to delay the creation of gay-straight alliances and notify parents if their children joined one.

“To be absolutely clear: our government opposes mandatory parental notification of student involvement in inclusion groups, and Alberta will have among the most comprehensive statutory protections for gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in Canada,” LaGrange wrote.

“Once requested by students, creating a GSA is not optional … the Education Act specifically guarantees in legislation that students are entitled to create inclusion groups, including GSAs and QSAs.”

GSAs are student-driven support clubs designed to help LGBTQ2S+ kids feel accepted.

LaGrange said the plan is to have the bill passed and implemented in time for the new school year.

More details to come...

With files from The Canadian Press