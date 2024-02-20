Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway

Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

The season typically runs March 1 to Oct. 31, but Todd Loewen, minister of forestry and parks announced Tuesday the fire season is now underway as a result of warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation.

Loewen also said if passed, the upcoming provincial budget will include funding to hire 100 additional new firefighters.

This is a developing story; more information to come.