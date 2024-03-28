Alberta musician wins Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year award at Junos
Congratulations are in order for a Cree musician who brought home some hardware at the 2024 Juno Awards Opening Night Saturday evening.
Joel Wood, from Maskwacis, Alta., was ecstatic to find himself even nominated for Traditional Indigenous music group or artist of the year. Winning his first Juno award was a dream come true for the musician and his community.
“I really feel it's not only representing myself, or my wife or our family, but it's representing our indigenous people as a whole,” said Wood. “Our music is the original music of this land. It was here long before any of the other instruments arrived here, the fiddle of the guitar, the piano – we already had music.”
“It's been here, it's still here. And it's always going to be here.”
The 35-year-old has been performing professionally since he was nine years old with a collective called The Northern Cree. It was during the pandemic where he and his wife, Tonia Jo Hall, performed a show titled Coffee & Stories with Auntie, Sing-Along and Smudge with Uncle over social media.
He credits her for the push towards becoming a solo artist.
“I've never sang in front of people by myself,” said Wood. “She was the one who kind of got there and really opened my eyes for me and said ‘you know, the people want to hear you sing.’”
Wood believes that his prestigious win will pave the way for other Indigenous artists to not only make a name for themselves in the Traditional Music category, but hopefully for the Artist of the Year category.
His message in his music is clear – staying true to your roots, to yourself and being proud of your heritage.
“Represent, be proud of who you are, where you come from and sing those songs,” added Wood. “It's very authentic to be you.”
Wood has also been nominated for nine Grammy awards. Wood’s social media can be found on his website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
-
Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.
-
Alberta lottery winner was washing truck when he realized he won
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
Lethbridge
-
3 Lethbridge residents charged after assault in southside yard involving a shovel and baseball bat
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
-
Alberta lottery winner was washing truck when he realized he won
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
-
Trial set for Alberta high school football players charged with sexual assault
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister says graduation events will take place 'regardless of job action'
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
-
Three charged following robbery of Sask. business
Two men and a woman were arrested after a robbery at a business in Rosthern — a town located about 66 kilometres from Saskatoon.
-
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says graduation events will take place 'regardless of job action'
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
-
Rider management 'stepped up' with offseason signings: Trevor Harris
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have about a month to go until training camp, and veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is confident in his rehabilitation from an injury that cut his 2023 season short.
-
Sask.'s Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Vancouver
-
‘Less stress’: More $10-a-day child care spaces opening in B.C
An additional 27 child care centres in B.C. are joining the province’s $10-a-day child care program, adding more than 930 affordable spaces for families.
-
Missing Surrey, B.C., woman may be victim of foul play, homicide team says
Investigators believe a woman who was reported missing in Surrey, B.C., last month may have been a victim of foul play.
-
Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
-
Man arrested after police seize guns, detonate homemade explosives in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Doug Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage in the fall.
-
'Attempted murder is not a priority': Victims of tossed out cases speak out amid lower Ont. justice funding
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
-
Montreal-area woman charged after swastikas, racist graffiti targeted businesses, places of worship
A woman has been charged after several buildings, including places of worship, businesses and schools on Montreal's South Shore, were spray painted with swastikas and racist graffiti in recent weeks.
-
Opposition parties irked at Ottawa, CAQ after federal housing announcement
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's 'interference' in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Heavy rain continues to pour into the Maritimes heading into the Easter weekend
A slow moving weather front continues to direct a stream of moisture up the eastern seaboard into the Maritimes.
-
Premier Tim Houston sets up emergency Nova Scotia Guard
Premier Tim Houston announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Guard, a group of volunteers that will support communities during and after emergencies.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating threat at law courts building
Winnipeg police are investigating a threat at the law courts building downtown Thursday afternoon.
-
Manitoba government unveils plan to switch over to plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
Long-term seasonal patio program approved in Winnipeg
A popular pandemic program in Winnipeg has now become a permanent one.
Ottawa
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Here are the highest-paid civil servants in Ottawa
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
-
Ontario announces $543 million funding deal for city of Ottawa, including taking over Hwy. 174
The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Marys River closed in Sault Ste. Marie after 'marine casualty'
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
-
Serious crash closed Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
-
Highway 17 west of Sudbury reopened after transport crash, roll over
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury brought traffic to a stop for several hours, reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Barrie
-
Images of suspect wanted in armed robbery investigation released
Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Penetanguishene last week.
-
Woman spends her Valentine's Day $50,000 richer
Some receive roses on Valentine's Day, while others receive chocolate, but one lucky woman in Midhurst received $50,000.
-
What's open and closed Easter long weekend in Simcoe County
Here is a list of what is open and closed across Simcoe County during the Easter long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
-
Cambridge encampment to remain in place until next court hearing
A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.
-
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
London
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
-
'I suspected there was something wrong with him': London, Ont. chef shares brother’s story to support HIV/AIDS fundraiser
A London top chef is sharing a story of personal loss to support those living with HIV/AIDS. Bryan Lavery decided to speak to encourage Londoners to support A Taste for Life. The fundraiser for the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection takes place on April 17.
-
Kitchener man charged in Huron County overdose death
A Kitchener man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to an overdose death in Central Huron. On Sept. 13, 2023, Huron OPP were called to a home in the municipality where a 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.
Windsor
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Doug Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage in the fall.
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.