Alberta’s NDP has apologized for a tweet mocking Stephen Mandel ahead of his announcement to run for the Alberta Party’s leadership spot.

The tweet has since been deleted, but included an upside down photo of an article featuring Mandel, mocking the politician’s upside down-themed campaign.

The NDP used an article where Mandel, a health minister at the time, discussed putting funding for a cancer treatment centre on hold.

Mandel’s daughter died of cancer recently.

We apologize for our tweet earlier this morning - in the current context, the tweet was insensitive, and we unreservedly apologize to Mr. Mandel. #ableg — albertaNDP (@albertaNDP) January 10, 2018

The former mayor laughed it off at his announcement, but former city councillor and Mandel supporter Michael Oshry was more critical.

“It was from the official account that they thought it was appropriate, and I really can't think of anything less appropriate than doing something like that.”